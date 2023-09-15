Bears DC Alan Williams out Sunday for personal reasons

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay for personal reasons.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday that he will fill in for Williams when the Bears (0-1) meet the Buccaneers (1-0).

There is no timetable for a return for Williams, 53, who is in his second season leading the Chicago defense.

Williams began his NFL coaching career as an assistant with the Buccaneers in 2001. He has also worked for the Indianapolis Colts (2002-11, 2018-21), Minnesota Vikings (2012-13) and Detroit Lions (2014-17).

Eberflus was the defensive coordinator for the Colts from 2018-21 before becoming the head coach of the Bears.

–Field Level Media