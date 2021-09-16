Baltimore Ravens elevate Devonta Freeman to active roster

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman (34) walks to the locker room after the game against Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens promoted running back Devonta Freeman from the practice squad to the active roster on Thursday.

Freeman, 29, joins a depleted running backs group led by Ty’Son Williams, with Latavius Murray as his backup. The Ravens cut third string RB Trenton Cannon, who signed the week before Monday’s opening 33-27 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ravens have had to scramble to fill the backfield roles after losing starter J.K. Dobbins and his replacement Gus Edwards to season-ending knee injuries.

The Ravens also lost Justice Hill to a torn Achilles on Sept. 2.

Freeman spent his first six seasons in Atlanta and was named to two Pro Bowls after the Falcons took him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the New York Giants last season, but appeared in just five games (four starts) and finished with 54 carries for 172 yards and one TD.

The New Orleans Saints signed him to a deal on Aug. 1 and released him Aug. 31.

For his career, Freeman has played in 82 games (63 starts) and rushed 1,005 times for 4,144 yards and 33 TDs. He’s also caught 264 passes for 2,073 yards and 11 scores.

Le’Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro, remains on the practice squad.

