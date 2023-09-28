Amazing scene at Camden Yards as Baltimore Orioles win AL East for the 1st time since 2014

It was this time two years ago that Brandon Hyde and the Baltimore Orioles were finishing up shop on what would end up being a 110-loss season, their franchise’s worst performance since they were the St. Louis Browns back in 1939.
Hyde and general manager Mike Elias had a long-term plan for the O’s. That was to build through the farm system and become contenders in the American League East within a few years.
Well, this process has been expedited a great deal. Baltimore took out the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards Thursday night by the score of 2-0, winning their 100th game of the season and clinching the AL East in the process.
Dean Kremer earned his 13th win of the season with 5.1 shutout innings. Outfielder Anthony Santander hit his 28th homer of the season. The end result was some sort of amazing celebration in Baltimore as their fans looked on to cheer a team that has exceeded all possibly expectations this season.
The locker room was even crazier as Baltimore clinched the east with Thursday’s win over a division rival that had championship aspirations itself heading into the 2023 MLB season.
Everything came together for the Baltimore Orioles this season. Youngsters Adley Rutschman (20), Gunnar Henderson (28) and the aforementioned Anthony Santander (28) have all provided the long ball.
Meanwhile, Kyle Gibson (15-9) headed what many expected to be a weak Orioles rotation. The end result was winning a division most had the Tampa Bay Rays or New York Yankees caming out on top in.
Baseball world reacts to Baltimore Orioles winning the American League East
