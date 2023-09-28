Amazing scene at Camden Yards as Baltimore Orioles win AL East for the 1st time since 2014

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It was this time two years ago that Brandon Hyde and the Baltimore Orioles were finishing up shop on what would end up being a 110-loss season, their franchise’s worst performance since they were the St. Louis Browns back in 1939.

Hyde and general manager Mike Elias had a long-term plan for the O’s. That was to build through the farm system and become contenders in the American League East within a few years.

Well, this process has been expedited a great deal. Baltimore took out the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards Thursday night by the score of 2-0, winning their 100th game of the season and clinching the AL East in the process.

Dean Kremer earned his 13th win of the season with 5.1 shutout innings. Outfielder Anthony Santander hit his 28th homer of the season. The end result was some sort of amazing celebration in Baltimore as their fans looked on to cheer a team that has exceeded all possibly expectations this season.

The moment our magic number became zero. pic.twitter.com/xAuNyfWxQI — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 29, 2023

The locker room was even crazier as Baltimore clinched the east with Thursday’s win over a division rival that had championship aspirations itself heading into the 2023 MLB season.

Fuji and Danny 🥹



The duo you didn’t know you needed. pic.twitter.com/6SGGHbzfp3 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 29, 2023

Everything came together for the Baltimore Orioles this season. Youngsters Adley Rutschman (20), Gunnar Henderson (28) and the aforementioned Anthony Santander (28) have all provided the long ball.

Meanwhile, Kyle Gibson (15-9) headed what many expected to be a weak Orioles rotation. The end result was winning a division most had the Tampa Bay Rays or New York Yankees caming out on top in.

Baseball world reacts to Baltimore Orioles winning the American League East

In 2021, Orioles were 52-110. In 2022, they won 83 games. And now they have won 100 (and counting) and locked up the AL East and No 1 seed in AL. First division crown since 2014. First 100W season since 1980. The beer, indeed, is freezing. https://t.co/A92taqgWwr — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) September 29, 2023

"We fought all year to get to this point and it kinda feels surreal right now that we've made it."@Orioles star @RutschmanAdley joined Greg, @Plesac19 & @YonderalonsoU on #MLBTonight after clinching the AL East. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/D2ziQS1ab7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 29, 2023

Here’s a look at what the Orioles achieved this season:

· 1st playoff appearance since 2016

· 1st division title since 2014

· 1st 100-win season since 1980 pic.twitter.com/6fUcyV7Ace — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 29, 2023

5 years ago the Baltimore Orioles traded Manny Machado to the Dodgers for Dean Kremer, signaling the start of one of the most brutal rebuilds in baseball history.



Tonight Dean Kremer takes the ball for the Orioles, 27 outs from winning their 100th game and clinching the AL East pic.twitter.com/tzfObaoqXh — David Payne (@TheDavidPayne) September 28, 2023

Consider: Cal Ripken Jr. played 21 seasons in a Hall of Fame career for the Orioles and was never on a team that won 100 in a regular season. Adley Rutschman & Gunnar Henderson (and others) have done it in their first full season. It’s that hard to do. Helluva team accomplishment — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) September 29, 2023