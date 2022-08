Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Anton Blidh signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Avalanche.

Blidh, 27, recorded career-high totals in goals (two), assists (seven), points (nine) and games played (32) last season with the Boston Bruins.

He has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 70 career games with the Bruins.

–Field Level Media