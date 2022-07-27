Colorado Avalanche re-sign forward Mikhail Maltsev to 1-year deal

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche re-signed forward Mikhail Maltsev to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

The 24-year-old Russian appeared in 18 games for the Stanley Cup champions during the 2021-22 regular season.

Maltsev also recorded 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 56 games for the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

A fourth-round pick by New Jersey in 2016, Maltsev had six goals and three assists in 33 games with the Devils in 2020-21.

On July 15, 2021, New Jersey traded Maltsev and a 2021 second-round draft pick to Colorado in exchange for defenseman Ryan Graves.

–Field Level Media