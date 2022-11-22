Australia sweeps Netherlands to reach Davis Cup semis

Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Thompson and Alex de Minaur rallied for wins on Tuesday to lead Australia to a Davis Cup quarterfinal win over the Netherlands in Malaga, Spain.

Thompson came back to beat Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 before de Minaur sealed the series with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp.

With Australia up 2-0 in the best-of-three series, the doubles match was not contested.

“We’ve got a great team, a lot of belief and a lot of passion,” de Minaur said, per daviscup.com. “I’m very happy to win today. Every single one of these players on our team is going to play their heart out. We’ll do everything we can for our country.”

Thompson finished with a 16-3 edge in aces, and he had more winners (35-28) and fewer unforced errors (24-19) than Griekspoor.

de Minaur came through in the biggest points against van de Zandschulp, converting all three of his break-point opportunities and saving seven of the eight break points he faced.

Australia’s semifinal opponent will be either Croatia or host Spain, who square off on Wednesday.

The last two quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday, with Italy opposing the United States and Germany facing Canada.

–Field Level Media