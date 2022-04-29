Austin seeking breakthrough Texas Derby win at Houston

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC are looking to continue adding firsts to their history-making season when they square off against the host Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday afternoon in a Texas Derby match.

Austin (5-1-2, 17 points) carries a three-match winning streak, its longest ever, but was beaten decisively last September in its only trip Houston.

The Dynamo (3-2-3, 12 points) have not lost a home Texas Derby match since early 2017, winning four times and drawing five in their nine most recent meetings with FC Dallas and Austin FC.

“Derbies take their own life, and we look forward to this,” Austin coach Josh Wolff said. “Last year was a battle and a grind against Houston home and away. We look to getting started in a good way in this year’s (rivalry).”

Austin has made huge strides in just its second year of existence, racking up 20 goals in eight matches. It didn’t reach the 20-goal plateau until August last season.

That impressive run includes a 3-0 win at home over Vancouver last Saturday that featured two first-half goals by Maximiliano Urruti and a goal and an assist from Sebastian Driussi. Austin is on a five-game stretch without a loss, also an all-time best.

Driussi’s nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists) this season are two more than any other MLS player.

Houston heads home after a disappointing 2-1 loss at FC Dallas last Saturday. The Dynamo got a tally from Sebastian Ferreira in the 33rd minute but surrendered goals in the 87th minute and in stoppage time in the team’s first Texas Derby game of the year.

It was the first time since August 2018 that the Dynamo have dropped a match they led in the 85th minute or later. The loss snapped a five-game unbeaten streak for Houston.

“The guys have responded really well this week,” Houston coach Paulo Nagamura said. “It was clear that we had a good game against FC Dallas, and we’re disappointed with the result. The guys have great energy this week as we prepare for this week’s game. We have a good idea of what Austin is going to throw at us.”

–Field Level Media