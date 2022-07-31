Austin Riley’s RBI lifts Braves over D-backs in 1-0 pitchers’ duel

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley sliced a double to right-center field to drive in Matt Olson in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 walk-off victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The win earned the Braves a three-game series sweep and gave them a 4-2 season series win over Arizona. It was Atlanta’s sixth walk-off win of the season.

The winning rally came against Mark Melancon (3-9). With one out, Olson singled to left and Riley followed with his 31st double and second game-ending RBI.

The winning pitcher was Kenley Jansen (5-0), who pitched around a two-out walk to throw a scoreless ninth.

The first seven innings were dominated by each team’s starters, as neither Atlanta’s Max Fried nor Arizona’s Merrill Kelly gave up a run.

Kelly allowed three hits, two walks and struck out eight. Kelly extended his streak of scoreless innings to 15 and lowered his ERA to 2.87. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in 11 starts.

The Braves had a great scoring opportunity end in the second inning thanks to an outstanding play by left fielder Jake McCarthy. With runners at first and second, William Contreras slashed a ball toward the corner that McCarthy caught on the run, dropped after running into the wall, and was able to fire back to the infield for a 7-6-5-4 double play.

Fried allowed four hits — one on a bunt — with two walks and five strikeouts. It was the ninth straight start in which Fried has not allowed a home run. It was his 16th quality start and fourth scoreless appearance of the season.

McCarthy broke up Fried’s no-hit bid with one out in the fifth inning on an opposite-field liner that just eluded shortstop Dansby Swanson. McCarthy, who finished 2-for-3, also ended Ian Anderson’s no-hitter on Saturday in the fifth inning.

The Diamondbacks got runners on first and second to start the sixth, but Fried retired the next three batters to get out of the jam.

