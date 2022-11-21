Austin FC sign GK Brad Stuver to new contract

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC signed goalkeeper Brad Stuver to a new three-year contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

Stuver, 31, recorded eight shutouts and tied for eighth in MLS with 100 saves across 31 starts in 2022.

“From the moment I stepped foot in Austin, I felt right at home with the team, community, and fans and I am looking forward to continuing my journey here,” Stuver said in a news release Monday. “I’m excited to come back next year and keep making history with my team and this city.”

Stuver has recorded 14 shutouts and 259 saves in 73 MLS matches (all starts) with the Columbus Crew (2016), New York City FC (2018-20) and Austin.

“Brad is an amazing asset to this team and community, and we are happy to have him with us for the next several years,” Austin sporting director Claudio Reyna said.

–Field Level Media