Austin FC sign F Gyasi Zardes to three-year deal

Austin FC signed highly decorated forward Gyasi Zardes to a three-year contract Monday that keeps him with the Verde & Black through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Zardes, 31, has scored 97 regular-season MLS goals with three teams, ranking him 13th all-time in league history. In addition, he has recorded 25 assists in 267 regular-season appearances with the Los Angeles Galaxy, Columbus Crew, and Colorado Rapids.

“I can’t wait to step out on the field at Q2 Stadium and represent both Austin FC and the community as a whole,” Zardes said in a statement. “I love the way Austin FC plays, and look forward to working with (sporting director) Claudio (Reyna), (head coach) Josh (Wolff), and the rest of the team. This is a special moment for my family and me.”

Zardes, a Los Angeles-area native, also is a two-time CONCACAF Gold Cup winner with the U.S. Men’s National Team. He has 68 appearances with the U.S. team, scoring 14 goals.

