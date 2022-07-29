Austin FC signs Argentine attacker Emiliano Rigoni

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC acquired Argentine attacker Emiliano Rigoni from Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo FC.

Financial terms of the transfer were not released, but Rigoni is signed through the 2024 MLS season with club options in 2025 and 2026.

Rigoni, 29, will occupy designated player and international slots on the roster and will join Austin in the coming weeks upon receipt of his P1 visa.

“Austin FC is an ambitious Club and I’m excited to help the organization reach its goals this season and beyond,” Rigoni said in a news release Friday. “… I will give everything I have for this Club and this fanbase.”

Rigoni has registered 55 goals and 36 assists in 307 matches with clubs in Argentina (Belgrano and Independiente), Russia (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Italy (Atalanta and Sampdoria), Spain (Elche) and Brazil (Sao Paulo).

“We’re very excited to welcome Emiliano and his family to Austin,” said Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna. “He’s a winger with a lot of quality and experience competing in some of the top leagues around the world. His abilities are an excellent fit for our style of play.”

Rigoni made two appearances for Argentina’s senior national team, including a World Cup qualifying match against Peru in 2017.

–Field Level Media