Published September 22, 2023

ATP roundup: Karen Khachanov grabs much-needed win in Zhuhai

Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Karen Khachanov in action against Michael Mmoh of the United States on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Top seed Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated Australian qualifier Alex Bolt 6-4, 6-4 to earn his first ATP Tour win since June at the Zhuhai Championships on Friday in China.

Khachanov has only played in one other event since suffering a stress fracture in his back at the French Open. After getting a bye into the Round of 16 in Zhuhai as the No. 1 seed, he saved all 10 break points he faced to dispatch Bolt in an hour and 50 minutes.

He will face sixth-seeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals after McDonald rallied past Belgium’s Kimmer Coppejans 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 8 seed Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan got past South African Lloyd Harris 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), and No. 3 seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany outlasted Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-3, 1-6, 6-4. Nishioka and Struff will meet in the quarters.

Chengdu Open

Russia’s Roman Safiullin upset No. 4 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain 6-3, 6-3 elsewhere in China.

Evans had a 6-5 edge in aces but also committed five double faults to Safiullin’s two. Safiullin converted four of six break-point opportunities while saving three of the four break points he faced.

Safiullin will face Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals. Thompson was a 6-1, 7-6 (1) winner over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Another Australian, Christopher O’Connell, advanced past Japan’s Taro Daniel 7-6 (10), 6-4. O’Connell fell behind 5-2 in the first-set tiebreaker and saved four set points before scoring the last three points of the tiebreaker to take control from Daniel.

–Field Level Media

