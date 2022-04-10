ATP roundup: David Goffin rallies to win Marrakech title

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Belgium’s David Goffin rallied from a set and a break down to defeat Slovakia’s Alex Molcan in Sunday’s final at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco.

The 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in one hour and 58 minutes gave the 31-year-old Goffin his sixth ATP Tour title and his first on clay since the 2014 Austrian Open.

Molcan was leading 2-1 in the second set and serving at 40-15 before Goffin mounted his comeback, breaking the left-hander’s serve in that game and again in the sixth game to take control.

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

The season’s third ATP Masters 1000 event, the first on clay, got underway with four matches in the main draw in Monaco.

In the only contest involving a seeded player, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov was leading 6-3, 2-0 when No. 15 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia retired due to breathing issues and chest pain.

Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Marcos Giron 7-5, 6-3. Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics outlasted South Africa’s Lloyd George Harris 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1. Dusan Lajovic was a 6-2, 7-6 (4) winner over fellow Serbian Filip Krajinovic.

–Field Level Media