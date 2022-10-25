Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada named MLS Newcomer of the Year

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday.

Almada, 21, had six goals and a team-high 12 assists in 29 matches (25 starts) this season, his first in MLS.

Almada received 14.4 percent of the votes from a panel of players, technical staff and media. Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernandez of the Columbus Crew was second at 13.3 percent, while Djordje Petrovic of the New England Revolution was third at 11.07 percent.

Earlier this month, Almada, an Argentina native, finished second in balloting for Young Player of the Year behind FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira.

