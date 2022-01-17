Atlanta United sign D Ronald Hernandez

Jul 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez (2) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Fire during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United exercised the transfer option on Ronald Hernandez and signed the defender to a contract through the 2024 season on Monday.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan spent the 2021 season with Atlanta on loan from Scotland’s Aberdeen FC, scoring one goal in 13 matches (eight starts).

“Ronald is a talented and versatile defender who we’re pleased to add permanently to our roster,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a news release. “After coming in last season on loan, he was able to re-integrate himself into the Venezuela national team after playing valuable minutes for our club. We look forward to Ronald continuing to add competition for playing time in our team.”

Hernandez will occupy an international roster spot with the MLS club in 2022.

He played professionally in Venezuela and Norway before joining Aberdeen in 2020. He has earned 27 caps for the Venezuelan national team.

–Field Level Media