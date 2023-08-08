Atlanta Hawks ‘strong’ contender for Pascal Siakam but there is 1 major hurdle in any trade

A top NBA insider has revealed that the Atlanta Hawks are the favorites to make a trade for star forward Pascal Siakam, however, there is one major issue that is holding up a potential trade with any team this summer.

The majority of the best players in NBA free agency came off the board in June, which leaves trades as the last way a team can make an impact move before the start of the 2023-2024 seasons. Currently, there are three game-changer talents in Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Pascal Siakam that are believed to be on the trade block. However, the Toronto Raptors star seems to be the one that is more likely to be moved soon.

Also Read: Top 2023 NBA free agents – Best 100 available with positional breakdowns

Yet, while the options are more plentiful when it comes to the two-time All-Star, it seems that he is proving difficult to trade thus far. On Tuesday, The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania reported that when it comes to the Pascal Siakam trade market, it “has been tempered a bit due to the fact that it’s been made clear, league sources say, that Siakam would not extend with a team that trades for him.”

Atlanta Hawks record (’22-’23): 41-41

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract and it is a difficult ask for most organizations to give up premium draft picks and young talent for a rental. Charania claims that despite being eligible for a $192 max deal from the Raptors, the team does not seem interested in having conversations about such a contract at this time.

Pascal Siakam stats (’22-’23): 24.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 5.8 APG, 32% 3PT

Despite that major hurdle, there have been several teams that have shown interest this summer, and the NBA insider says that the Atlanta Hawks are the “strongest suitor” for the forward and the two teams spoke as recently as July. The Hawks are reportedly offering a deal featuring De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, and draft compensation, but Charania claims Toronto has “upped the price on any possible deal at each turn.”

Atlanta freed up a spot in the starting lineup that Siakam could slot into after they finally traded John Collins to the Utah Jazz earlier this summer.