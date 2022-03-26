Athletics agree to one-year deal with INF Jed Lowrie

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and veteran infielder Jed Lowrie agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

Lowrie batted .245 with 14 homers and 69 RBIs in 139 games last season as he started his third tour of duty with the franchise. He also played for Oakland from 2013-14 and 2016-18.

Lowrie, who turns 38 in April, was an All-Star in 2018 for the Athletics when he established career bests of 23 homers and 99 RBIs.

Lowrie is primarily a second baseman and has played shortstop in the past. He could see some time at third base after the recent trade of Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Overall, Lowrie has a .260 career average with 118 homers and 578 RBIs in 1,257 games with the Boston Red Sox (2008-11), Houston Astros (2012, 2015), Athletics and New York Mets (2019).

