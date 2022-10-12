Astros coach Joe Espada interviewing with White Sox, Marlins

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is taking advantage of his team’s day off in the American League Division Series to interview for a pair of managerial jobs.

The New York Post reported Espada will meet with both the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

ESPN reported that the White Sox also have contacted former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington about their opening. Washington is the bench coach of the Atlanta Braves, currently competing in the National League Division Series.

Espada hasn’t managed previously in the majors. He was third base coach of the Marlins (2010-13) and New York Yankees (2015-17) and has interviewed for a handful of managerial jobs. He spent 2014 as a special assistant to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

The 47-year-old Espada has been the bench coach in Houston since 2018. The Astros have appeared in two World Series since then.

The White Sox are seeking to replace Tony La Russa, who retired, citing health issues. Miguel Cairo, who filled in for La Russa in the final month of the season, also will be interviewed, general manager Rick Hahn said.

In Miami, the Marlins are seeking a replacement for Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed with the club not to renew his contract after seven seasons.

–Field Level Media