Astros activate OF Michael Brantley from 60-day IL

The Houston Astros activated outfielder Michael Brantley from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday.

The five-time All-Star had shoulder surgery last August and has not played in the majors since June 26, 2022.

Brantley, 36, played in nine games at Triple-A Sugar Land this spring before suffering a setback in his recovery.

He returned to action at Sugar Land on Aug. 15 and batted .348 with a homer and seven RBIs in seven games this month.

Brantley batted .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games last year before missing the Astros’ World Series run.

He is a career .298 hitter with 127 homers and 713 RBIs in 1,430 games with Cleveland (2009-18) and Houston (2019-22).

