Astralis captain blameF signs contract extension

Credit: Astralis

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer signed a contract extension to remain with Astralis until the end of the 2025 season, the Danish organization announced Thursday.

blameF, who serves as in-game leader for Astralis’ Counter-Strike team, is now the longest-tenured competitor on the club. The 26-year-old joined Astralis in November 2021.

“(blameF) has proven his potential and is becoming a strong, modern leader who sets his own clear direction while also being good at listening and involving his teammates,” said Kasper Traube, Astralis’ sporting director.

“His dedication and collaboration with the team’s other natural leader, (Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz), has been extremely important to the rebuilding of the team, and I am extremely happy about this extension.”

blameF, who previously competed with Heroic and Complexity Gaming among other clubs, also was happy about the extension.

“Today, Astralis is where I most want to be and the team I most want to be a part of,” he said. “We are in a really exciting process, and I am developing as a player.

“Astralis has done a lot of right things over the years, and there are many who should be given credit for what the team has achieved. It is never about one person, but with Kasper Straube, we feel re-energized, and together with all those who work hard every single day for us to succeed, his approach to performance has had a great significance for me.”

Astralis’ all-Danish roster consists of blameF, dev1ce, Christian “Buzz” Andersen, Johannes “b0RUP” Borup and Victor “Staehr” Staehr. Countryman Peter “casle” Ardenskjold is the coach, while fellow Dane Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander is inactive.

