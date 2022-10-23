Aster, Liquid stay alive at The International

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Team Aster and Team Liquid each pulled off a pair of lower-bracket wins on Sunday to stay in the hunt at The International 2022 in Singapore.

The two teams will meet for a berth in the lower-bracket final.

In Round 3, PSG.LGD defeated beastcoast 2-1 to set up a Round 4 match with Aster, which walked away with a 2-0 sweep with a pair of 42-minute wins on red.

Liquid topped OG in Round 3 with a 34-minute victory on red, followed by a win on green in 33 minutes to set up a clash with Thunder Awaken, which fell from the upper bracket the day before.

Thunder Awaken triumphed in a 57-minute battle on green before Liquid came back to win on red in 36 and 51 minutes.

The main event continues Saturday with Team Aster vs. Team Liquid in the lower-bracket Round 5 and Team Secret vs. Tundra Esports in the upper-bracket final.

The lower-bracket final and the grand final will be played on Oct. 30. The prize pool currently stands at $17.4 million.

The International 2022 prize pool:

No. 1 — 45 percent of total: TBD

No. 2 — 13 percent: TBD

No. 3 — 9 percent: TBD

No. 4 — 6 percent: TBD

5th-6th — 3.5 percent: PSG.LGD, Thunder Awaken

7th-8th — 2.5 percent: beastcoast, OG

9th-12th — 2 percent: Evil Geniuses, BOOM Esports, Gaimin Gladiators, Entity

13th-16th –1.5 percent: Hokori, Team Spirit, Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up

17th-18th — .25 percent: Soniqs, Talon Esports

19th-20th — .25 percent: BetBoom Team, TSM

–Field Level Media