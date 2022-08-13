Aster advance to lower-bracket semis at PGL Arlington

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Team Aster posted a 2-1 win to advance to the lower-bracket semifinals at the PGL Arlington Major in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

Aster knocked out Entity in a lower-bracket quarterfinal match in the double-elimination Dota 2 tournament. Earlier Friday, Entity booted BOOM Esports with a 2-1 win in a Round 2 match in the lower bracket. In the other Round 2 match, bestcoast survived with a 2-1 victory over the Outsiders.

bestcoast will take on OG on Saturday in the other lower-bracket quarterfinal, with the survivor to face Aster in the lower-bracket semifinal.

Seventeen teams from around the world began the major competing for shares of a $500,000 prize pool, including a grand prize of $200,000. In the Group Stage, they were drawn into groups of nine and eight for single round robins, with all matches best-of-two.

The fifth- and sixth-place teams from each group advanced to the lower bracket. The double-elimination bracket of best-of-three matches lead up to the best-of-five grand final on Sunday.

Aster, playing on red, won their first map over Entity in 39 minutes. Entity, also on red, took the second map in 26 minutes. Aster needed 55 minutes to win the clincher on green.

Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang led the all-Chinese team Aster with a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 7.0/3.7/10.7, while Germany’s Daniel “Stormstormer” Schoetzau posted an 8.0/3.3/7.7 for Entity.

Entit topped BOOM Esports with a victory on red in 33 minutes, a loss on green in 36 minutes, then a win in 37 minutes on the deciding map while playing on green.

Stormstormer paced Entity with a K/D/A of 8.7/3.0/9.0, and Erin “Yopaj” Ferrer of the Philippines finished at 5.3/4.0/7.3 for BOOM Esports.

bestcoast lost their first map to Outsiders, who were playing on red, in 34 minutes. But they prevailed with back-to-back wins while playing on green, both coming in 29 minutes.

Adrian “Wisper” Dobles of Bolivia led the win at 5.3/3.3/10.3, while Danil “gpk” Skutin registered a 4.7/3.0/7.0 for Outsiders’ all-Russian lineup.

The PGL Arlington Major continues Saturday with three matches:

–PSG.LGD vs. Team Spirit (upper-bracket final)

–OG vs. beastcoast (lower-bracket quarterfinal)

–OG/beastcoast winner vs. Team Aster (lower-bracket semifinal)

PGL Arlington Major prize pool

1. TBD — $200,000, 820 DPC points

2. TBD — $100,000, 740

3. TBD — $75,000, 670

4. TBD — $50,000, 590

5-6. TBD, Entity — $25,000, 515

7-8. Outsiders, BOOM Esports — $12,500, 360

9-12. Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid — no prize money, no points

13-14. Talon Esports, Natus Vincere — no prize money, no points

15-16. Thunder Awaken, Tundra Esports — no prize money, no points

17. Soniqs — no prize money, no points

–Field Level Media