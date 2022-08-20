Oakland Athletics claim pitcher Joel Payamps off waivers from Royals

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics claimed right-hander Joel Payamps off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Payamps, 28, was 2-3 with a 3.16 ERA in 29 relief appearances before he was designated for assignment this week.

In four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2019-20), Toronto Blue Jays (2021) and Royals (2021-22), Payamps is 3-6 with a 3.33 ERA in 70 appearances (one start).

To make room on the 40-man roster, the A’s placed right-hander Paul Blackburn on the 60-day injured list.

Blackburn, 28, was 7-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 21 starts before he was lost for the season with an injury to his right middle finger.

–Field Level Media