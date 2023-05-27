Arkansas-bound El Ellis withdraws from NBA draft

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Former Louisville guard El Ellis has withdrawn from the NBA draft, CBS Sports reported Saturday.

Ellis will now attend Arkansas. He committed to the Razorbacks on April 17 after playing the past two seasons for Louisville.

Ellis appeared to indicate he is headed back to college by saying “Razorback Nation, I’m Here’ on Twitter.

Ellis posted a team-high 17.7 points and 4.4 assists in 2022-23, starting all 32 games for the Cardinals. He had 13 20-point games last season and faced Arkansas in the Maui Invitational last November but scored just 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

The 6-foot-3 Ellis is part of an impressive group of transfers at Arkansas. Also coming aboard are Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati), Khalif Battle (Temple), Tramon Mark (Houston) and Keyon Menifield (Washington).

