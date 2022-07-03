Argonauts, Andrew Harris set for clash with Blue Bombers

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have their first chance to face former teammate and star running back Andrew Harris when they visit the Toronto Argonauts on Monday night.

It is the only regular-season meeting between the Blue Bombers (3-0) and the Argonauts (1-1) in 2022.

Harris is in his 12th CFL season, with five of those as a member the Blue Bombers in a run that included the past two Grey Cup championships.

Harris, a Winnipeg native, signed with the Argonauts as a free agent in the offseason.

“It’s always hard,” Blue Bombers offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld said about being adversaries in the midst of a reunion. “Especially a guy like (Harris), a guy who we’ve formed a relationship with over a long period of time.”

Harris was limited in practice for three straight days due to a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable for Monday. But Argonauts coach Ryan Dinwiddie spoke as if Harris would play.

“I feel good with where he’s at,” Dinwiddie said. “He’s dialed in. He’s assignment sound. We know what he’s going to be on game day.”

In two games with Toronto, the 35-year-old Harris has rushed for 114 yards in 25 carries and has caught five passes for 42 yards.

In his career, Harris has 9,775 yards and 51 touchdowns rushing, along with 5,265 yards and 32 more touchdowns receiving.

“Andrew has meant a lot to the organization,” Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros said. “It’s going to be an exciting game and I know Andrew is going to play with a chip on his shoulder.”

Meanwhile, Toronto is coming off a 44-3 loss to the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on June 25.

“It was just a very humbling experience,” Dinwiddie said on Saturday. “Just shocked more than anything because I’ve never had a loss like that, it’s the worst I’ve ever had. … We watched the film and coached on those points. Then we were, ‘Hey, let’s get on to Winnipeg.’

“The good thing is that it’s early in the year. Something happens like this at the end of the year, you might hit panic mode a bit.”

–Field Level Media