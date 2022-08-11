Apeks add shox to roster

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Richard “shox” Papillon was added to Apeks’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Frenchman previously competed with Team Liquid, although he was inactive for nearly the past two months.

“After my time in Team Liquid, I needed a break to recover from the exhausting schedule we had. I needed to make sure my head was healthy before joining a new team,” shox said in a statement.

“I will try to bring my knowledge and experience of the game to help (Martin “STYKO” Styk) in his new role. I know he can become a great in-game leader. Also supporting and helping the youngest players is something I like to do so they will become even stronger. My goal for this team is to create good chemistry between everyone and work step by step to become a solid tier 1 team.”

Apeks’ roster consists of shox, Slovakia’s STYKO, Norway’s Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad, Sweden’s Tim “nawwk” Jonasson and Lithuania’s Justinas “jL” Lekavicius. Poland’s Jakub “kuben” Gurczynski serves as the team’s coach.

