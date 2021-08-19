LOOK: Antonio Brown ejected from practice after punching Titans player in face

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) fights with Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) during a joint training camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Nas Titans Bucs 009

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was thrown out of practice on Thursday after punching a Tennessee Titans player during an on-field brawl at practice.

The Tampa Bay Times‘ Rick Stroud tweeted Thursday that Brown was in a one-on-one drill with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson. Words were exchanged and shoving commenced when Brown ripped off Jackson’s helmet and swung at his face.

Following the joint practice, head coach Bruce Arians denied that any fighting took place. Instead, Arians said there was simply pushing and shoving and Brown was “swatting flies.”

While Tampa Bay’s coach denied that any real altercation took place photos from George Walker IV of Tennesseean.com tell a much different story.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) fights with Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) during a joint training camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Nas Titans Bucs 007

Brown ripped Jackson’s helmet off during the skirmish, as players and coaches tried to separate the two. The efforts were unsuccessful, with the All-Pro wide receiver getting an arm free to swing at Jackson’s face.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) fights with Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) during a joint training camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Nas Titans Bucs 008

It will be up to Arians to determine if Brown is disciplined for the fight. Tampa Bay already planned to rest its starters in Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans. So, unless Jackson ends up on another roster, it’s unlikely there is a rematch barring a meeting in Super Bowl LVI.

