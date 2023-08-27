Angels RHP Chase Silseth struck in head during odd sequence

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Chase Silseth was transported to a hospital after being struck in the head on an unusual play during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s 5-3 victory over the host New York Mets.

Angels manager Phil Nevin said that Silseth was undergoing tests at the hospital.

Silseth was injured on a play in which two Mets were on second base but Los Angeles catcher Logan O’Hoppe threw the ball to first. Angels first baseman Trey Cabbage then threw the ball to third after Francisco Lindor broke in that direction and Silseth was hit as he scurried to get in position to back up the play.

Silseth took a couple more steps before he fell to the ground after being struck. He was attended to by trainers and eventually was helped off the field.

“He was talking the whole time. He was more wondering if he covered the right base,” Nevin said. “Not to make light of it, it was a scary moment for sure. But he was talking and alert so that part was good.”

The odd play began with Silseth’s first-pitch strike to the plate. New York’s Jeff McNeil, who was on first base, took off for second but Lindor remained near that bag. When O’Hoppe threw the ball to first, Lindor headed to third. After the ball hit Silseth, it caromed into foul territory and Lindor continued around to score.

Nevin was perplexed with O’Hoppe’s decision to throw to first and called it a “teaching moment” for the 23-year-old rookie.

“It happens fast,” Nevin said. “You can walk out to second base and as soon as somebody moves, you will get an out.”

Said O’Hoppe: “As far as what I was thinking, I saw him breaking … and threw the ball to first.”

O’Hoppe was shaken up after seeing Silseth being helped off the field.

“I heard he’s doing OK,” O’Hoppe said. “It’s a tough thing to see.”

Silseth, 23, allowed two runs, two hits, two walks and struck out three. He is 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA in 15 appearances (seven starts) this season.

–Field Level Media