Angels recall pitcher Janson Junk, option Kenny Rosenberg

The Los Angeles Angels recalled right-hander Janson Junk from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday and optioned left-hander Kenny Rosenberg.

Junk, 26, made one appearance with the Angels earlier this season and did not give up a run in one inning. In five career appearances for the Angels, over the past two seasons, he is 0-1 with a 3.63 ERA.

Rosenberg, 26, made his major league debut with the Angels on April 18. He has a 4.22 ERA in three outings (one start) this season, with that start coming Sunday at Seattle when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

