Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward (hamstring) lands on IL

The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain on Sunday.

The designation is retroactive to Saturday. In a corresponding transaction, the Angels recalled outfielder Jo Adell from Triple-A Salt Lake.

It’s the latest in a string of short-term injuries for Ward. He sat out opening day with a groin injury, missed a few games with a hamstring injury in mid-May and then sustained a neck stinger when he crashed into the outfield fence on May 20 and was sidelined about a week.

On the season, Ward is hitting .333 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs, but his torrid start has slowed since the collision. He is hitting just .167 (4 for 24) with one homer and three RBIs since.

“There’s no excuse for anything,” he told reporters before landing on the injured list. “I’ve been swinging at bad pitches lately. I think that’s the No. 1 thing. Cleaning that up I think will help get me back to doing the right things.”

Adell, 23, appeared in 19 games with the Angels earlier in the season, hitting .215 with three home runs and eight RBIs. He struck out 24 times in 65 at-bats.

At Salt Lake, he is hitting .222 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 19 games.

–Field Level Media