Angels activate OF Mickey Moniak, RHP Chase Silseth from IL

The Los Angeles Angels on Thursday activated outfielder Mickey Moniak and right-hander Chase Silseth for the final three games of the regular season against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

Moniak has not played since Sept. 5 and was on the 10-day injured list since Sept. 15 because of tightness on the left side of his back.

The Angels also activated Silseth from the seven-day IL, and he is scheduled to start Friday night against the Athletics. Silseth got a concussion when he was hit in the head on an errant throw in his last appearance Aug. 26 against the New York Mets.

To make room on the roster, first baseman/outfielder Jared Walsh and rookie left-hander Kolton Ingram were optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City.

Moniak, 25, is batting .280 with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs over 83 games. He has a .307 on-base percentage and .490 slugging percentage.

Silseth, 23, is 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA, 23 walks and 53 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings over 15 games (seven starts).

Walsh, 30, is hitting .125 (13-for-104) with four homers and 11 RBIs in 39 games. Ingram, 26, has made five appearances with an 8.44 ERA in 5 1/3 innings, five walks and seven strikeouts.

