Andrew Vaughn, Yoan Moncada power White Sox past D-backs

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn clubbed a two-run homer to lead the host Chicago White Sox to a 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon.

Yoan Moncada also went deep for Chicago (61-98), which salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

The White Sox leaned heavily on their bullpen, as four relievers combined for five hitless innings. Tanner Banks (1-4) logged a 1-2-3 fifth to pick up the win, and Bryan Shaw later retired the side in order in the ninth to notch his fourth save of the season.

Corbin Carroll went 2-for-4 with a run and Ketel Marte had a sacrifice fly for the Diamondbacks, who are in the thick of the National League wild-card race.

Each team had only three hits.

Arizona (84-75) currently owns the second wild card and sits 1 1/2 games above the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins, who were both scheduled to play later Thursday.

It looked like the Diamondbacks were going to jump out to an early lead after Carroll opened the game with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout.

Tommy Pham followed with a walk, but Christian Walker struck out and, after Pham stole second to put two runners in scoring position, Alek Thomas flied out to end the inning.

Vaughn made Arizona pay when he cranked his two-run shot in the second, scoring Moncada, who had worked a leadoff walk.

The Diamondbacks drew within 2-1 in the third thanks in large part to Carroll, who lined a one-out triple to right center before scoring on Marte’s sacrifice fly.

Arizona had a chance to tie or take the lead when it loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth, but Chicago starter Touki Toussaint struck out Geraldo Perdomo, freezing him with a curveball on the outside corner.

Moncada then opened the home half of the fourth with his 10th homer of the season to make the score 3-1.

Toussaint allowed one run on three hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Making his first start of the season, Diamondbacks right-hander Bryce Jarvis (2-1) lasted just 2 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs and one hit.

–Field Level Media