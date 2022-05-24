fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 24, 2022

Ana Konjuh undergoes surgery on broken leg

Sportsnaut
Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Ana Konjuh of Croatia hits to Leylah Fernandez of Canada in a first round match on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Croatia’s Ana Konjuh underwent surgery on the broken leg that forced her to withdraw from the French Open.

Konjuh, 24, fell during a practice session in Paris and sustained a broken left fibula. She had been scheduled to play Simona Halep of Romania in Tuesday’s first round.

Konjuh, ranked No. 85 in the world, said she wasn’t sure how much time she would miss.

Konjuh was replaced in the field by lucky loser Nastasja Schunk of Germany.

–Field Level Media

Share: