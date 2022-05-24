Ana Konjuh undergoes surgery on broken leg

Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Croatia’s Ana Konjuh underwent surgery on the broken leg that forced her to withdraw from the French Open.

Konjuh, 24, fell during a practice session in Paris and sustained a broken left fibula. She had been scheduled to play Simona Halep of Romania in Tuesday’s first round.

Konjuh, ranked No. 85 in the world, said she wasn’t sure how much time she would miss.

Hey guys,

So unfortunately I had to withdraw from @rolandgarros since I had a fall and fractured my fibula. Surgery is done and it all went well. Not sure how long the rehab will be but hopefully I’ll be back as soon as possible.

Thanks for all your messages and support.

?? pic.twitter.com/LNNw54ant2 — Ana Konjuh (@anakonjuh) May 24, 2022

Konjuh was replaced in the field by lucky loser Nastasja Schunk of Germany.

–Field Level Media