American Logan Sargeant joining F1 grid in 2023

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Sargeant is set to race for Williams next season, becoming the first American driver on the Formula One grid since 2015.

The move was confirmed Saturday by team boss Jost Capito.

It’s not a done deal, however, as Sargeant currently has 28 points and needs to reach 40 on his FIA super license to qualify for the move.

He sits third in the Formula 2 Championship standings and would have to finish sixth or higher to collect the remaining points he needs, per ESPN.

Sargeant, 21, would replace the outgoing Nicholas Latifi. Alexander Albon is Williams’ other F1 driver.

Alexander Rossi was the last American driver to compete in F1 from 2014-15.

–Field Level Media