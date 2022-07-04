Alliance part ways with symetricaL

Credit: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Alliance parted ways Monday with offlaner Moiez “symetricaL” Lin.

“A difficult step, but sometimes change is needed,” the Dota 2 team posted on Twitter.

Today we made a decision to mutually part ways with @alliancesym. A difficult step, but sometimes change is needed. Sym, thank you for fighting alongside us and always being willing to learn. Good luck ?? We will play the remaining of the DPC with a stand-in. #LongLiveAlliance pic.twitter.com/X4sXnw6MGp — Alliance ?? (@theAllianceGG) July 4, 2022

A 21-year-old from the United Kingdom, symetricaL joined Alliance in February after previously competing with Into The Breach and Aachen City Esports.

Alliance will use a stand-in for the remainder of the Dota Pro Circuit Western European Division I season, where the team is currently 0-5 in round-robin play.

