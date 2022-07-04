fbpx
Published July 4, 2022

Alliance part ways with symetricaL

All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020.Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports
Credit: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Alliance parted ways Monday with offlaner Moiez “symetricaL” Lin.

“A difficult step, but sometimes change is needed,” the Dota 2 team posted on Twitter.

A 21-year-old from the United Kingdom, symetricaL joined Alliance in February after previously competing with Into The Breach and Aachen City Esports.

Alliance will use a stand-in for the remainder of the Dota Pro Circuit Western European Division I season, where the team is currently 0-5 in round-robin play.

–Field Level Media

