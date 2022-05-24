All-NBA team announced: Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry lead the charge

Ahead of his team’s Game 4 outing against the Golden State Warriors, Luka Doncic has been named to the All-NBA First Team for the third consecutive year. The Dallas Mavericks star was joined by reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in headlining the first team.

The NBA announced its first, second and third teams on Tuesday ahead of the Western Conference Finals. Below, we break down the three teams.

All-NBA First Team

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

It’s no surprise that Doncic has earned his third consecutive All-NBA First Team honors. Here’s a dude who is averaging 28.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists since the start of the 2019-20 season. He has Dallas in the Western Conference Finals and is going to be a legit MVP candidate every season of his career moving forward.

As for the Greek Freak, this represents his fourth first-team honors. The two-time NBA MVP led Milwaukee to the NBA title last season and had them in the midst of contention once again in 2021-22.

The only real surprise here is the status of Devin Booker on the first team over DeMar DeRozan and Ja Morant. With that said, he did lead the Suns to a league-best 64-18 regular-season record and has morphed into an elite two-way player.

All-NBA Second Team

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

This represents Stephen Curry’s seventh selection to an All-NBA team. One win from leading his Warriors to a sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight seasons, he had previously earned first-team honors four times.

Kevin Durant is now a 10-time All-NBA Team performer. He previously earned first-team honors six times

DeMar DeRozan last earned All-NBA honors back in 2017 when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors. Coming off a brilliant 2021-22 campaign for the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first season with Chicago.

All-NBA Third Team

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

James has now earned All-NBA Team honors an absolutely absurd 18 times. That includes beig a first-team member 13 times.

Despite his postseason struggles, Chris Paul is considered one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. He’s an 11-time All-NBA performer.

