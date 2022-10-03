WATCH: Albert Pujols continues absurd late-career tear with 703rd HR

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It was just last month that St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols made history, becoming just the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career homers.

Continuing what is his final season in baseball, Pujols has not slowed down since. That was taken to a whole new level during Monday’s road date with the division-rival Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pujols, 42, jacked th 703rd homer of his Hall of Fame-worthy career, a 361-foot blast off Mitch Keller in the sixth inning to put the first-place Cardinals up 2-0.

Albert Pujols ending career in grand fashion

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Leading up to Monday’s game against Pittsburgh, Pujols was hitting .310 with seven homers and 21 RBI in his previous 19 outings.

Pujols entered the season with 679 homers. Not many expected him to reach that 700 plateau considering that he was going to be nothing more than a platoon player for the team. Instead, the veteran has surpassed all previous set expectations in his return to the Cardinals.

Albert Pujols stats (career): .296 average, 703 HR, 2,214 RBI, .918 OPS

Pujols has made it clear that this is going to be his final season in MLB. With that said, a decision to return could potentially help him surpass Barry Bonds (762 homers) for the most all-time.

Either way, what we’re seeing from the all-time great slugger can’t go unnoticed despite the historic season Aaron Judge is putting up in the American League.