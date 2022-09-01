A’ja Wilson, Aces knot series with Storm

Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

A’ja Wilson had 33 points and 13 rebounds as the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces evened their playoff series against the visiting Seattle Storm with a 78-73 victory Wednesday night.

Chelsea Gray added 19 points and Kelsey Plum scored 18 as the Aces bounced back from a 76-73 loss in Game 1. Game 3 in the best-of-five semifinal series will be Sunday in Seattle.

Breanna Stewart had 32 points and Tina Charles added 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Storm.

Plum’s two free throws started the fourth-quarter scoring and gave Las Vegas a 10-point lead, but Seattle scored six straight points to pull within 62-58.

After Plum hit a 3-pointer to push the lead back to seven, Seattle later pulled within two points on a basket by Sue Bird.

Wilson converted a three-point play, but Stewart made a 3-pointer to get the Storm within 69-67.

Plum made consecutive baskets for a 73-67 lead with 1:43 left, but Seattle got within two points on a basket by Bird with 19.9 seconds left.

Wilson made two free throws and Jackie Young made one to complete the scoring.

The score was tied twice early in the third quarter before the Aces took their first lead of the period on two free throws by Riquna Williams. Gray’s layup increased the lead to 46-42.

Stewart scored five points to help the Storm take a 50-48 lead. Gray’s basket tied the score, and she made a 3-pointer to break the tie at 53-50 with 2:22 left in the third.

Wilson scored five points and Plum added two as Las Vegas expanded the lead to 60-52 at the end of the third quarter.

The score was tied three times before a 7-0 run gave the Storm a 23-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Seattle built the lead to nine points before Gray scored five points and Wilson scored four to even the score at 31.

The score was tied twice more, the second time at 36 at halftime.

–Field Level Media