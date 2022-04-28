LOOK: Top prospect Ahmad Gardner shows up to NFL Draft sporting epic ‘sauce’ necklace

Former Cincinnati Bearcats star cornerback Ahmad Garnder is expected to be one of the first players off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The shut-down defensive back could go as high as No. 4 overall to the New York Jets. Known as much for his boisterous personality as his elite-level play on the field, Gardner showed up to the draft in Las Vegas sporting an epic “sauce” necklace with what appears to be a bottle of some sort attached.

Talk about looking the part. And in reality, there’s no reason for Ahmad Gardner to be less-than confident in his ability to be a high pick once Thursday evening comes calling. “Sauce,” as he is known, did not allow a single touchdown during his three year college career with Cincinnati. He also recorded a whopping nine interceptions during that span.

He’s also confident in his ability to dominate at the NFL level out of the gate.

“I feel like I’m the chosen one. I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way I can be a bust. That shouldn’t even be an option.” Ahmad Gardner to the media, April 27

Whether it’s the Jets or another team, someone is going to get a highly-confident youngster to join their team here within the next few hours. It doesn’t hurt that he has the style to match.

