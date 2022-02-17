AEW Ratings: This week’s Dynamite loses nearly 300K viewers

Pyrotechnics go off as the show begins Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, during All Elite Wrestling Dynamite at Landers Center in Southaven.010820aewwrestling29

After an impressive haul in the AEW ratings last week, this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite saw a major fall back to Earth.

Two weeks ago, AEW Dynamite pulled in ratings that were near the norm for what the promotion has done over the last six months. The Feb. 2 episode of the series earned 954,000 average viewers and ranked third for the night among original cable programming. It was a solid number and strong sign of continued consistency, at the very least.

The AEW ratings for the Feb. 16 Dynamite saw a big drop

However, for the Feb. 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, the fledgling professional wrestling organization added nearly 200,000 more viewers and finished first for the night on cable with an impressive 1.1 million average viewers. The night’s main event featured a physical and violent clash for the AEW world title. When champion Adam Page battled Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match.

With momentum seemingly lifting their rating sails, and the numbers trending up, this week’s Dynamite looked on track for at least another week above the million viewer line. Unfortunately for CEO Tony Khan and the team, they got the opposite results.

The Feb. 16 episode of Dynamite earned just 869,000 average viewers and the show finished third among original cable programming. Well behind a doubleheader of NBA games on ESPN.

AEW Dynamite had its lowest number with the 18 to 49 demographic since December

Sadly, that was not the only bad news because the show earned a little over 400,000 viewers in the all-important 18 to 49-year-old demographic. That was the lowest number for an episode of Dynamite with that demo since Dec. (via Wrestlenomics).

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:



869,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.31 (406,000)



Lowest total and 18-49 viewership since December.



📊 More demos & analysis: https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/k5aYhpZeiE — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 17, 2022

Wedenesday’s AEW Dynamite featured the “implosion” of The Inner Circle as Chris Jericho and Jake Hager battled stablemates, Santana and Ortiz. And in the main event, TNT champion Sammy Guevara successfully defended his title against former champion Darby Allin.

Ratings for episodes of Dynamite have consistently bounced back and forth since the summer, and that trend continues despite a strong product offered up by the promotion.