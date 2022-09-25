Adrian Martinez’s 4 TDs help Kansas State upset No. 6 Oklahoma

Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns to lead Kansas State to a 41-34 win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

It was the Wildcats’ third win over the Sooners in their last four meetings.

Martinez nearly led Nebraska to an upset win over the Sooners a year ago before transferring to Kansas State.

This time, he finished it off.

Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn gave Oklahoma fits from the start, then continued pouring it on in the second half.

The Sooners (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) had allowed just 30 points combined in the first three games.

Martinez delivered the backbreaking run with less than three minutes remaining, breaking off a 55-yard run on third-and-16 to set up his touchdown run moments later to put the Wildcats ahead by two scores.

Martinez passed for a season-high 234 yards with a touchdown for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0).

Vaughn ran for 116 yards on 25 carries.

After scoring just 10 points in a loss to Tulane a week earlier, Kansas State’s offense moved the ball effectively from the start.

The Wildcats scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives, converting three times on third or fourth down on the opening drive before Martinez’s 6-yard touchdown run put Kansas State on the board.

On the next drive, the Wildcats never even made it to third down on a seven-play, 80-yard drive capped by Martinez’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Knowles.

Kansas State’s defense also started off hot, as Oklahoma punted on each of its first two drives.

The Sooners settled in on both sides, getting on the board on Theo Wease’s 56-yard touchdown reception, then tying it early in the second on a 50-yard touchdown catch by Marvin Mims.

Kansas State took a 24-17 lead into halftime, outgaining Oklahoma 279-227 and holding the Sooners to just 42 rushing yards before the break.

Dillon Gabriel was 26 of 39 for 330 yards and four touchdowns for Oklahoma, while Eric Gray rushed for 114 yards.

