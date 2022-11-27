Adam Miller (23 points) leads LSU to tight win over Wofford

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Miller scored a game-high 23 points, including a go-ahead layup around a defender with 2:03 remaining as the Tigers held off visiting Wofford 78-75 in a tight game Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La.

Miller shot 9 of 13 from the floor, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc. His final 3-pointer in front of the LSU bench was a dagger as it swished through to give the Tigers a 77-73 lead with 41 seconds left.

KJ Williams scored 15 to help the Tigers (6-1) hold off the Terriers, who didn’t make a shot from the field in the final 3:40. Trae Hannibal added 12 for LSU off the bench.

B.J. Mack finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for Wofford and missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.

Jackson Paveletzke scored a team-high 19 points for the Terriers (4-3), who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

Corey Tripp added 14 points, knocking down three 3-pointers. Carson McCorkle also finished in double figures, scoring 11 in a reserve role.

After a first half that featured seven lead changes and three ties — LSU led 37-33 at the break — the second half was just as close. There were 19 lead changes and eight ties overall.

The Tigers started the game 1-for-5, their only made shot a 3-pointer by Miller from just beyond the top of the arc that cut the Wofford lead to 4-3 with 17:52 left. Miller hit the shot with ease as the defender was late getting to him.

Tripp kept Wofford in it with a couple of 3-pointers in the first 5 1/2 minutes, the last giving the Terriers a 10-9 lead with 14:32 left in the half.

Miller helped fuel a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc, his second of the day. He stepped up in the area between the 3-point arc and the LSU logo and launched a shot that put LSU in front 14-10.

Wofford wouldn’t go away and led 23-22 after a 3-pointer from Amarri Tice with 7:05 remaining.

It continued to be back and forth the rest of the half until LSU closed it on a 7-0 run.

Kendal Coleman capped the run by scoring off a lob pass inside and drawing a foul with four seconds left. He hit the ensuing free throw to give LSU the four-point lead at the break.

