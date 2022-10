Action underway at IEM Road to Rio American RMR

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Action got underway Wednesday at the Intel Extreme Masters Road to Rio’s American Regional Major Ranking event in Stockholm.

The American RMR continues through Sunday in a Swiss system format. Elimination and advancement matches are best-of-three and all other matches are best-of-one.

The top six finishers in the 16-team event will advance to the $1.25 million IEM Rio Major 2022, which runs from Oct. 31-Nov. 13 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In Round 1 action Wednesday, FURIA Esports defeated Infinity 16-2 on Ancient; Imperial Esports beat Isurus by the same score on Overpass; paiN Gaming beat Arctic eSports 16-13 on Nuke; Evil Geniuses defeated Nouns Esports 16-7 on Mirage; Complexity Gaming beat ATK 16-5 on Vertigo; 9z Team earned a 19-16 overtime win against 00 Nation on Overpass; MIBR defeated O Plano 16-9 on Nuke; and Team Liquid defeated Team oNe eSports 16-6 on Dust II.

Thursday’s schedule:

Round 2 High matches:

–FURIA vs. Evil Geniuses

–9z vs. Imperial

–Liquid vs. MIBR

–Complexity vs. paiN

Round 2 Low matches:

–Arctic vs. ATK

–Nouns vs. Infinity

–Isurus vs. 00 Nation

–O Plano vs. oNe

American Regional Major Rankings event standings with won-loss record:

T1. 9z Team, 1-0

T1. Complexity Gaming, 1-0

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0

T1. Imperial Esports, 1-0

T1. MIBR, 1-0

T1. paiN Gaming, 1-0

T1. Team Liquid, 1-0

T9. 00 Nation, 0-1

T9. Arctic eSports, 0-1

T9. ATK, 0-1

T9. Infinity, 0-1

T9. Isurus, 0-1

T9. Nouns Esports, 0-1

T9. O Plano, 0-1

T9. Team oNe eSports, 0-1

–Field Level Media