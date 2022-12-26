NFL insider views Aaron Rodgers as potential target for New York Jets in 2023

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The New York Jets are preparing to make changes at quarterback in 2023, heading into an offseason without many realistic championship-caliber options available in free agency. However, there could be a scenario where Aaron Rodgers is on the table.

While the Green Bay Packers remain in playoff contention, making it in would still require beating the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Even if that happens, Green Bay is likely headed for a first-round exit sending them into an offseason where they’ll need to retool the roster.

While the NFL salary cap is expected to skyrocket in 2023, the Packers still won’t have much cap space to address numerous needs on both sides of the ball. Weighing potential cuts and trades of some impact starters on offense and defense, one NFL insider believes the Packers hitting the reset button could have an influence on Rodgers’ decision-making this spring.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2022): 91.3 QB rating, 24-11 TD-INT, 3,331 pass yards, 64.8% completion rate, 6.8 yards per attempt, 77.0 PFF grade

On the Yahoo Sports’ You Pod to Win the Game podcast, NFL reporter Charles Robinson explained why he thinks Rodgers could ask for a trade this offseason and why the Jets could be an ideal landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.

“I think if that happens, it will put Aaron Rodgers in a situation where either he retires or he asks for a trade. No one would ever connect the Jets to Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers. But in my mind, if I’m saying both from the avenue of the Jets and Aaron Rodgers, where would I want to go if I’m Aaron Rodgers, I would think the Jets are really attractive.” Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson on why Aaron Rodgers makes sense for New York Jets in 2023

New York boasts the draft capital and cap space to add Rodgers. He would be walking into an ideal situation, operating in Mike LaFleur’s offense with a No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson, complementary weapons and a healthy Breece Hall. When he isn’t on the field, New York boasts one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Even with Rodgers no longer playing at an MVP-caliber level, he would be a substantial upgrade at quarterback for New York. The Jets could have a top-15 offense in the NFL next season, more than enough when combined with their defense and coaching to at least be in the mix for Super Bowl contention in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers contract: $31.623 million cap hit (2023)

As for the Packers, they could use the 2022 season to evaluate Jordan Love fully, seeing how he operates in an offense with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Aaron Jones. While Green Bay wouldn’t be a contender, it would allow them to have a quick rebuilding year before potentially taking a leap in 2024 with a young roster, significant draft capital and more flexibility to build their roster for the future.