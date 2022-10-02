Aaron Judge goes hitless as Yankees fall to Orioles

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in his final attempt at home to get his 62nd home run of the season as the New York Yankees lost to the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Sunday.

Judge will have four games in Texas to try to surpass the American League record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961 with the Yankees. Judge tied Maris’ mark on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Baltimore took the lead for good at 2-1 Sunday on a bases-loaded walk to Gunnar Henderson in the seventh inning.

Judge saw 22 pitches from Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish and reliever Bryan Baker. The Yankee extended his on-base streak to 30 games but saw his batting average drop to .311 — four points behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez for the AL lead.

Bradish struck out Judge in the first and second innings and then walked him in the fifth. Baker fanned Judge for the second out of the seventh after the Orioles had taken a two-run lead in the top half against Aroldis Chapman (3-4) and Ron Marinaccio.

Henderson drove in the first two runs for Baltimore (82-77), which clinched its first winning season since 2016. Henderson hit an RBI double in the first and then drew the bases-loaded walk with one out in the seventh following an infield single by Cedric Mullins and free pases to Adley Rutschman and Anthony Santander.

Austin Hays added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly after Marinaccio replaced Chapman.

New York (97-61) scored its only run when Aaron Hicks scored on a wild pitch and throwing error by Rutschman when the catcher attempted to get Judge at second in the fifth.

Bradish ended his rookie season by allowing an unearned run and three hits in five-plus innings. He struck out five and survived five walks.

Logan Gillaspie (1-0) followed Bradish by finishing the sixth to earn his first career win. Baker fanned three in the seventh and got two more strikeouts in the eighth.

Dillon Tate pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

New York spot starter Chi Chi Gonzalez allowed one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three in his debut for the Yankees, who pushed Luis Severino back a day because of inclement weather.

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead on Ryan Mountcastle’s double to left in the first. Bradish struck out Judge for the game’s first out and then fanned the slugger with the bases loaded to end the second.

Judge drew a walk in the fifth, and the Yankees tied the score on a wild pitch and throwing error by catcher Rutschman. Rutschman tried to get Judge at second, and Hicks scored when the ball went into center field.

–Field Level Media