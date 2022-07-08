5-star QB Dante Moore commits to Oregon

Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pocket passer from Detroit’s Martin Luther King High is ranked No. 8 overall in the ESPN 300 for the Class of 2023.

Moore becomes the highest-ranked commitment to date for new Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, the former Georgia defensive coordinator who was hired to replace Mario Cristobal in December.

“Coach Lanning is going to be a great head coach, because he knows what it takes to get to a national championship, of course being at Georgia,” Moore told ESPN. “Coach (Kenny) Dillingham as the offensive coordinator, I know I can trust in the coming years. The playmakers and the team they’re building around them will be great for me in the future.”

Moore selected Oregon over Notre Dame, Texas A&M, LSU and Miami.

–Field Level Media