Published November 4, 2022

5-star QB Colin Hurley commits to LSU, reclassifies to ’24

Trinity Christian Academy's Colin Hurley (2) walks over to coaches during the second quarter of a regular season high school football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Riverside High School in Jacksonville. Trinity won 30-14.Jki 100722 Hsfb Trinityriverside 68
Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star quarterback Colin Hurley committed to LSU and reclassified to the Class of 2024 on Friday.

The 6-foot, 213-pound prospect from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., was the No. 3 QB in the 247 Sports composite for 2025 and will be re-ranked for 2024.

Hurley, who visited LSU for a Sept. 10 win against Southern, chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State, among others.

Hurley joins a loaded quarterback room in Baton Rouge that includes 2023 four-star commitment Rickie Collins, true freshman Walker Howard and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

–Field Level Media

