5 best games on Los Angeles Clippers schedule this season

The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the most watched teams during the NBA’s upcoming season. With the return of elite forward Kawhi Leonard and the acquisition of former All-Star John Wall, Paul George and the Clips are atop everyone’s power rankings.

Headlining, some big names are back in action and have Clipper Nation excited as ever. The team also has a new arena in the forefront, adding to the anticipation of the organization’s success. And just recently, LA’s schedule has been released for the 2022-’23 year of games:

The official LA Clippers schedule

So far, it’s a routine set of hoops for the city’s best team. With a bump up to 15 “back-to-backs” from last year’s 14 and a consecutive break from Christmas day action, it’s clear the NBA still disrespects the Clippers.

However, the team is still a thrill and has a fair share of primetime games ahead. Based on the schedule release, here are the five best games on the Clippers’ schedule this season, in order of occurrence:

1.) Clippers @ Lakers

On October 20th, fans of basketball rejoice as future Hall of Famers Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook take the floor versus Leonard, George, and Wall for the first time. The game marks a new beginning for each club, considering injuries have derailed past hallway series matchups.

In what will be a firework show, the Crypto.com Arena is the biggest winner as the top competition hits the Los Angeles hardwood. Both fans of the purple and gold or the blue and white should be eager for this one — because the boys are back in town!

2.) Clippers vs. Suns

There has been no love lost between the Suns and Clippers, dating back to the heated battle that was the 2021 Western Conference Finals. LA’s home opener against Phoenix will be testy, with both contenders having unfinished business.

The last time fans saw the Clippers and Suns play a meaningful game, Patrick Beverley shoved Chris Paul onto the floor. So, it’s safe to say there’s going to be more pushing and shoving. Calendars should be marked for this contest; there can be no wrong in playoff rematches.

3.) Clippers @ Warriors

Making a trip to the bay, the Clippers meet the defending-champion Golden State Warriors for the first time of the season. Landing on Thanksgiving Eve, the contest allows LA to make a statement to the NBA.

Since the Dubs haven’t seen the healthy Clips in over a year, expect surprises and complex game plans from coaches Ty Lue and Steve Kerr. There’s no better test of talents when facing the league’s best, so stay tuned for the November 23rd meeting.

4.) Clippers vs. Celtics

Some call the Celtics the younger version of the Clippers. The championship runner-ups are constructed similarly, also having a duo of two-way wings who can score with the best of ’em. When the two teams face off, the games are always electric and down to the wire.

Wall/Marcus Smart, George/Jayson Tatum, and Leonard/Jaylen Brown all offer intriguing clashes of comparable skill sets at their respective positions. The Crypt is the place to be on December 12th, as the East’s best come to the west.

5.) Clippers @ Nets

Yes, the Nets visit LA in the fall. But, Brooklyn has a reputation for making big trades and having players unavailable at the most inconvenient of times. The later affair is more interesting as it arrives closer to the trade deadline — and may present a final draft of the Nets roster. Either way, having KD and Kyrie Irving on the floor together with PG and the Klaw is straight out of a movie, so don’t miss it.