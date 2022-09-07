San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle sits out Wednesday with groin injury

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle did not practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day with a groin injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan, prepping quarterback Trey Lance to start at Chicago in the season-opener on Sunday, was optimistic Kittle could still be a featured weapon in the passing game when the 49ers visit the Bears.

“Was hoping (he would) be good today, did little Monday … we’ll have to see day by day,” Shanahan said.

Kittle had 71 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

The 49ers do expect quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, recovering from shoulder surgery, to be physically ready as the No. 2 QB this week.

–Field Level Media