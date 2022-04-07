49ers sign free agent wide receiver Marcus Johnson

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are signing free agent wide receiver Marcus Johnson, the player’s agent confirmed Thursday.

Johnson, 27, caught nine passes for 160 yards in seven games (three starts) with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

He had five catches for 100 yards in the Titans’ 23-21 victory against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Johnson has 51 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games (12 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018-20) and Titans.

–Field Level Media